﻿Cohen Rips Trump Up and Down in Testimony to Congress

Michael Cohen leaves after a closed door Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 26, 2019. (AP photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen will not mince words Wednesday when he goes before the House Oversight Committee; an advance copy of Cohen’s prepared testimony shows that he will calling the president a “cheat,” a “conman” and a “racist.”

In addition to character assessments of the president, however, the opening remarks also suggest that President Trump specifically told Cohen to hide information about the his plans to launch a real estate venture in Russia.

“Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress. That’s not how he operates,” Cohen will say. “In conversations we had during the campaign, at the time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way he was telling me to lie.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to lying to Congress about the details of Trump’s real estate dealings in Russia. Cohen has admitted that the deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow continued well into the 2016 presidential campaign, despite telling Congress that it had ended earlier. Earier, the president’s former “fixer” pleaded guilty to a variety of tax-fraud charges and he admitted to arranging hush-money payments just ahead of the 2016 election to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

According to his remarks, Cohen claims the president’s lawyers both “reviewed and edited” his prepared statements to Congress about the Trump Tower deal in Moscow.

“To be clear: Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it,” Cohen will say.

He lied because he “never expected to win the election,” and because he knew the deal would generate “hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cohen said.

Wednesday’s hearing is poised to be volatile since Cohen is also ready to openly discuss another hot-button topic that has long dogged the Trump administration: WikiLeaks.

Cohen will describe how in July 2016, during a visit with Trump, he witnessed a phone call between the would-be president and Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone.

“Mr. Trump knew from Roger Stone in advance of the WikiLeaks drop of emails … Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone,” Cohen’s testimony states. “Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

The response from the president, Cohen alleges, was enthusiastic.

“Wouldn’t that be great?” Trump allegedly quipped to Cohen.

Though the president’s onetime attorney has no direct proof that Trump colluded with the Kremlin, he makes clear in his testimony that he was suspicious.

It was not until the summer of 2017 when Cohen says something “clicked in my mind.”

“I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened,” the written testimony states.

Cohen says he had been sitting down with the would-be president when Donald Trump Jr. strolled behind his father’s desk, leaned over and in hushed tones told his father, “The meeting is all set.”

“OK, good,” Trump allegedly replied. “Let me know.”

Cohen also provided the committee a series of documents allegedly showing inconsistencies in the president’s finances. When Trump first inquired about a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills, he claimed to have a net worth of $4.5 billion in 2011, according to the documents.

The reports of his net worth to both Forbes and Deutsche Bank have fluctuated over the years considerably, according to Cohen.

“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen said.

Cohen also provide a copy of a bank statement showing a $131,000 wire transfer from Cohen’s own home equity line which he claims was used to pay hush money to Daniels. In addition to the financial statements Cohen provided to the committee, he also claims Trump ordered him to write threatening letters to the president’s high school, college and college board to keep his grades and SAT scores private.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Cohen met with lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door session. He is also slated Thursday to speak with members of the House Intelligence Committee. Like Tuesday’s testimony, Thursday’s will also be behind closed doors.

Early Wednesday morning, the president weighed in on Cohen’s forthcoming public testimony.

“Michael Coehn was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately.) He had other clients also,” Trump tweeted. “He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer.”

The Special Counsel’s Office declined comment on Cohen’s opening remarks Wednesday.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...