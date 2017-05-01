Women Settle With NYC on Rikers Jail Abuses

MANHATTAN (CN) – New York City reached an undisclosed settlement Monday to resolve claims it tolerated rampant sexual violence at Rikers Island’s women’s prison, though a guard accused of serial rape must still face trial.

“The settlement is not final,” New York City law department spokesman Nick Paolucci said. “We have reached an agreement in principle.”

Attorney Mitchell Lowenthal, who represents two women for the firm Cleary Gottlieb, also declined to shed light on the deal, but he elaborated the award would be “considerable” for both of his clients.

The deal falls roughly a year after U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied the women class action status, finding that certification would be “extremely difficult” given the short-term jail’s transient population.

Last August, a three-judge panel from the Second Circuit appeared to strongly consider overruling that decision, but the court still had not issued a ruling before the women resolved their claims against the city.

The appeal may now be moot, but the women have not dropped their allegations against corrections officer Benny Santiago.

In one instance, the first accuser said Santiago sexually assaulted her “as many as four times a week,” threatening her with anal rape and threats to her family if she resisted.

With trial currently slated for May 9, the city’s sudden departure from the case appeared to catch Santiago’s attorney Liam Castro told Judge Hellerstein off guard.

“Frankly, this settlement caught us a little bit by surprise,” Castro, from the firm Koehler & Isaacs, said. “It is what it is.”

He added, “We frankly didn’t expect for the city to bail on us at the eve of trial.”

New York City recently stepped up efforts to distance itself from rampant civil rights abuses at Rikers Island, revealing plans in early April to shut down the scandal-plagued prison in a decade.

Two women, identified only as Jane Doe, brought their lawsuit in 2015, months after then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara ripped the “Lord of the Flies”-like setting of the Rikers juvenile detention center.

The women said New York City turned a blind eye as at least eight officers repeatedly used anal rape to punish inmates, masturbated in the open areas of dormitories, and continued to collect paychecks even after their sexual assaults lead to pregnancy.

Only the claims against Santiago remain pending, and the second accuser recently said she has new evidence against him from the city’s Department of Investigation.

In a pretrial memo filed last week, the women accused city investigators of evidence tampering, destruction and cover-up related to its probe of Santiago from 2014.

That investigation found Santiago had “undue familiarity” with the second accuser. But no action was taken against the guard, even though the finding violates Department of Corrections regulations, according to the April 24 memo.

“Of course, rape and sexual abuse (and providing drugs to inmates) are crimes,” the memo states. “Yet, by conducting a sham investigation and omitting, misrepresenting, or refusing to turn over material evidence that supported Jane Doe 2’s allegations that those crimes took place, DOI ensured that DOC ID lacked sufficient information to pursue any action against Santiago.”

The second accuser said she spat Santiago’s semen on her hand and then wiped it on her jeans. Investigators did not find Santiago’s DNA on that clothing, a fact her attorney Lowenthal blames on a four-day gap in the chain of custody before forensic analysis was performed on May 14, 2013.

Suspecting that officials washed away the evidence before testing, Lowenthal added experts still found male DNA on the jeans.

“They can prosecute this guy right now,” Lowenthal said, referring to Santiago. “They could fire him.”

Santiago, for his part, appears ready to fight the allegations against him.

Judge Hellerstein said he is inclined to let Santiago’s attorney Castro use the accuser’s sex-trafficking and robbery convictions to undermine her credibility.

Since federal rules of evidence forbid using an alleged victim’s sexual behavior against her, Hellerstein warned that Castro will have to tread carefully in how he uses this information.

“We’re not trying character,” he said. “We’re trying credibility.”

Lowenthal noted that when it comes to incarcerated inmates, consent with guards is not possible.