Woman Grazed by Bullet at Cardinals Game

ST. LOUIS (CN) – A woman sitting near the Cardinals dugout at Busch Stadium Tuesday night was shot by a bullet from outside the stadium, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was sitting in section 141 at about 9:40 p.m. when she felt a pain in her arm. She removed her jacket and noticed a small abrasion on her elbow. She went to a first aid station, where a hole in her jacket was found and workers contacted an off-duty police officer who was working security.

KTVI-TV reported that a bullet was found near the woman’s seat.

Police believe the shot came from outside the stadium. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there had been a call of shots fired near 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, less than a mile from the stadium, moments before the woman was struck, and that the bullet may have come from someone shooting into the air.

The Cardinals confirmed the incident in a statement: “There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

Team President Bill DeWitt III told the Post-Dispatch that security at the ballpark has never been tighter. Safety measures include surveillance cameras inside and outside, three explosive-detection dogs and a fourth on the way, two SWAT teams, and new metal detectors, all of which are linked.

“There are millions of dollars being spent on additional security, personnel, and procedures to be protective of the fans and the experience at the ballpark,” Dewitt said. “We are prepared, and we will continue to be more prepared.”

The Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.