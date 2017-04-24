White House to Host Senate North Korea Briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The entire U.S. Senate has been invited to the White House Wednesday for a briefing on the escalating situation with North Korea.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the briefing will be delivered by four top administration officials: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford.

The Trump administration has escalated its rhetoric against North Korea and has been pressuring China to lean on the country to cease its missile testing. Trump’s U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that the United States could strike North Korea if North Korea attacks a U.S. military base or tests an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Spicer said the White House was playing host but not organizing the briefing.