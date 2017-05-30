White House Communications Director Resigns Amid Tensions

(CN) — White House communications director Michael Dubke resigned Tuesday ahead of what many political observers believe will be a major staff overhaul in the west wing.

President Donald Trump returned to Washington DC on Sunday after his first international trip amid a deepening crisis involving his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Kushner’s alleged “efforts” to create a back channel between the Trump administration and the Kremlin.

The controversy spoiled any chance Trump had to try to take a victory lap after meeting with world leaders and proved once again that he simply can’t get past allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 election on his behalf.

On Tuesday Trump tweeted “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News.”

Dubke didn’t reference the mess in a written statement issued Tuesday, saying only that it had been an honor to serve the president and his “distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

It has been suggested by the White House that Dubke tendered his resignation before the Kushner controversy erupted and that it is only now becoming public.

Dubke’s hiring was intended to lighten the load on Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, who had also been handling the duties of communications director during Trump’s first month in office. Trump has privately pinned some of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.

Prior to joining the White House staff, Dubke founded Crossroads Media, a political consultancy.

While the White House has been mum on possible staff changes during Trump’s trip to Europe and the Middle East, in the days before he left his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was seen visiting the west wing. It is believed both he and David Bossie the former deputy manager of the Trump campaign will be asked to join the White House staff.