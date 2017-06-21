Entertainment Walt Disney ROBERT KAHN June 21, 2017June 21, 2017 Brief, Disney, Pixar LOS ANGELES — Denise Daniels claims The Walt Disney Co. and Pixar used her children’s program “The Moodsters” as the basis of their film “Inside Out,” in a breach of implied contract claim in Federal Court. Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related