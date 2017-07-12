Victim-Notification Network Gets an Upgrade

CARSON CITY, Nev. (CN) — Nevada’s attorney general on Tuesday revealed an updated version of a victim information and notification system, so that victims of rape and other violent crimes can be informed when their assailants are released from state prison.

Many states use the Victim Information and Notification Everyday network, or VINE, which provides “timely and reliable offender custody information” via a toll-free phone number, website or mobile app, Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.

“VINE is designed with victims in mind, providing them with quick and easy access to information and connecting them to service providers who can assist them,” Laxalt said.

Crime victims can register for automated notifications via phone, text or email to inform them of changes in custody status of offenders.

The free service is available online at www.vinelink.com. Laxalt said the new feature is a larger directory of service providers, including nearly 30 in Nevada.

He said 24,088 Nevada residents were registered for VINE services last year, which sent 44,428 notifications via phone calls, emails or text messages. The system uses TTY to communicate with users who have hearing or speech impairments.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Appriss Safety operates the free system.

