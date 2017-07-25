Vatican Concedes Its Too Late to Start Care for Charlie Gard

LONDON (AP) — A Vatican pediatric hospital says experimental therapy “could have been an opportunity” to help Charlie Gard, but it was too late to start care for the critically ill baby.

Bambino Gesu hospital had offered to treat the 11-month-old while his parents were trying to persuade British courts to tell a London hospital to release the boy for treatment in the United States.

The hospital says in a statement that it’s not in a position to know what might have happened six months ago and that it cannot know if Charlie would have responded to the experimental therapy.

Hospital director Mariella Enoc tells reporters at the hospital that they did a clinical evaluation and offered medical assistance free of charge.

