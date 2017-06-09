UT Austin Stabbing Suspect Won’t Be Tested for Insanity

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) – Kendrex White, a 21-year-old University of Texas student who is accused of killing another student and injuring three during a stabbing rampage last month, will not be tested for insanity at this time, a judge in Austin ruled Friday.

On the afternoon of May 1, city and university police officers responded to a report that a man was stabbing people near the UT Austin campus gym.

Three victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while a fourth, 19-year-old freshman Harrison Brown, died at the scene.

Responding officers observed White walking toward a dorm with a knife in his hand and raising it toward students. White followed an officer’s instructions to drop the knife and lie down, and he was taken into custody.

More than 35 witnesses observed White stabbing a victim or walking with a knife in his hand, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

White is charged with first-degree felony murder.

According to the affidavit, White told officers that he did not remember stabbing anyone.

“If I did something I don’t remember then I want to be told,” White said during the interview with police.

In an interview with Houston NBC affiliate new station KPRC 2 May 9, White said that he had been hearing voices and that he might have epilepsy or schizophrenia.

“I think if I am found guilty I deserve it,” White said. “They did say I may get the death penalty and if it’s true then maybe I do have to pay the price for these crimes.”

In response to the information about White’s mental state revealed in that interview, prosecutors filed two motions to have him examined by a mental health expert to determine whether he knew right from wrong at the time of the crime.

At a hearing Friday, Judge Tamara Needles, presiding over the 427th District Court in Travis County, said that she wouldn’t be granting the state’s motions at this time.

“I don’t think that they’re timely or appropriate at this juncture,” Needles said. “We’re so early on, that I think that’s jumping the gun.”

Needles also noted that two doctor’s reports have said White is competent to stand trial.

A date for his trial has not yet been set.

