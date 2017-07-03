UK Welcomes Confidence-Building in Gulf Dispute

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has welcomed a decision by four Arab countries to give Qatar more time to meet their demands.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a statement Monday also welcomed Qatar’s decision to provide a response to mediator Kuwait on its position.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties to Qatar early last month. They delivered a 13-point list of demands to end the standoff on June 22 and early Monday extended a deadline by 48 hours at Kuwait’s request for it to comply.

Johnson called the deadline extension and Qatar’s response “an important step in building confidence between the parties.”

Like this: Like Loading...