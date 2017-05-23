UK Ariana Grande Concert Ends in Blood, Horror

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A night highly anticipated by Ariana Grande fans ended in blood and terror after police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the Manchester Arena.

At least 22 concertgoers were killed and about 60 others were wounded in the Monday night bombing, with six area hospitals treating the victims by Tuesday morning.

Shaun Hunter was with his daughters, Eva, 10, and Ruby, 12, who were wearing kitten ears like the star of the show, when the house lights went on. He called the rush of concertgoers after the explosion “a stampede.”

“I saw one bloke carrying his daughter. She was bleeding,” Hunter told The Times of London.

Andy Holey, who went to the arena to pick up his family, said the blast threw him some 30 feet through a set of doors.

“When I got up and looked around there was about 30 people scattered everywhere, some of them looked dead, they might have been unconscious but there was a lot of fatalities,” he said.

Police gave no information about the attacker but said they were working to determine if there were any accomplices. Some of the dead were children, they said.

Grande, who had just left the stage, was unhurt, taking to Twitter to say: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

Ellie Ward, 17, made his way out of the arena after the blast, and found her 64-year-old grandfather, who had been waiting for him when the explosion happened.

“He said he only realized what had happened when he felt the side of his head and it was bleeding,” the younger Ward told The Guardian newspaper.

“He’s OK but he’s cut his cheek,” she said. “They said he had severed an artery. A lot of glass shattered on him.”

“Everyone was screaming and running,” Robert Tempkin, 22, told The Times. “There were coats and people’s phones on the floor. People just dropped everything.”

Elena Semino and her husband were waiting by the arena ticket office for her daughter when the explosion went off.

“My husband and I were standing against the wall, luckily, and all of a sudden there was this thing,” she told The Guardian. “I can’t even describe it. There was this heat on my neck and when I looked up there were bodies everywhere.”

Despite wounds to her neck and a leg, Semino dashed into the auditorium in search of her daughter while her husband, who had only a minor injury, stayed behind to help an injured woman. She found her daughter Natalie, 17, and her friends safe.

