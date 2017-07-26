Trump Slams Obamacare, News Media at Ohio Rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CN) – After Senate Republicans narrowly voted to bring their health care bill to the floor Tuesday, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that lawmakers are closer to getting rid of the “Obamacare nightmare.”

Alongside first lady Melania Trump, the president reassured the crowd of nearly 5,500 supporters gathered at downtown Youngstown’s Covelli Centre of his intent to make good on campaign promises to build a wall along the Mexican border, eliminate Obamacare and revitalize the Rust Belt’s industrial economy.

“I’m here this evening to cut through the fake news filter, and to speak straight to the American people,” Trump said, eliciting a “CNN sucks” chant from the crowd. “Tonight we are going to set aside the cynics and the critics because we know exactly why they are so angry and so bitter.”

“I think with few exceptions, no president has done what we’ve done during his first six months in office,” Trump said, citing proposed historic increases on defense spending and the passing of the Veterans Affairs Accountability Act and thanked his supporters for defending the Second Amendment.

With unemployment rates at a 16-year low, Trump advised residents of the once-prosperous steel manufacturing town not to sell their homes and promised health care reforms benefitting working-class families.

Just a few hours prior, Senate Republicans voted to move forward with the health care debate but have yet to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which Trump slammed at the Ohio rally.

“Today, we won 51 to 50 and didn’t get one Democrat vote,” Trump said. “We are one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great health care to the American people.”

Trump cited exorbitant premiums and skyrocketing deductibles in states such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Alaska as reasons to get rid of the law.

Though the particulars of Republican health care reforms remain unclear, senators will continue Wednesday to debate and vote on amendments to a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Vowing to crack down on sanctuary cities and oust members of the Salvadorian gang MS-13 from the country, Trump claimed illegal immigration from Mexico has dropped by 78 percent since his presidency.

“Don’t even think about it,” he said. “We will build the wall.”

Trump added, “I watch the media as they say, ‘well, he just had some fun during the campaign on the wall’ – that wasn’t fun folks – we’re building the wall and walls do work.”

Prior to the event, rally attendees were encouraged to alert law enforcement officials of the presence of protesters by holding signs above their heads and chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

The speech was interrupted several times as at least four protesters were ejected from the private event paid for by Trump.

The first protester was escorted out during a speech by daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is expecting her first child with husband Eric next month.

“The same people touting this crazy Russia story are the ones who gave us the fake polls throughout the election,” Lara said as police officers dragged the protester out.

“Boy he’s a young one,” Trump said later, turning from the podium to watch as another protester donning a Communist flag was removed. “He’s going home to mommy. And I’ll bet his mommy voted for us, right?”

Trump also took several opportunities to blast the “fake news media” for underreporting his achievements as president and twisting his words.

“I’d ask whether or not you think I’ll someday be on Mount Rushmore but here’s the problem, if I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake news media will say, ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore,'” he said. “So I won’t say it, ok?”

“What a dishonest group of people, I’ll tell you,” Trump added.

Like this: Like Loading...