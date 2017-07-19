Trump Questions State Resistance to Turning Over Voter Data

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned the motives of states that have thus far refused to comply with his voter fraud commission’s request for extensive personal voter information, musing “one has to wonder what they’re worried about.”

“There’s something. There always is,” he told attendees at the first public meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Trump went on to promise the commission will operate with no preordained conclusions, but in doing so, the president repeated unsubstantiated claims that illegal votes are canceling out lawful ones.

He also suggested – without citing any evidence to support the claim – that voter irregularities in some states involved “very large numbers of people.”

The president called election integrity an American issue.

“It’s about the concern of so many Americans that improper voting has taken place, and cancelling out the vote of lawful American citizens,” he said.

During and after the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said people approached him to express their concerns about voting irregularities.

“In some cases having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states,” Trump said. – Developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...