Trump, Putin Hold First Official Meeting at G-20 Summit

(CN) – After months of headlines about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sat down for their first official meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Heading into the session, Trump said he expected ” a lot of positive things happening, for Russia, for the United States.”

Earlier on Friday the the two exchanged pleasantries during the taking of the official portrait of attendees the G-20 summit of industrialized and developing nations.

The Trump/Putin session as expected to last for about 30 minutes and touch upon a number of issues, from the Syrian conflict to Russia’s provocations in Ukraine.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation in Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential race.

Trump, on Thursday, said he believes Russia may have interfered in the election, but he said that he believes other countries may have been involved as well.

Like this: Like Loading...