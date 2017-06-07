Trump to Nominate Christopher Wray for FBI Director

(CN) — President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation, as FBI director.

Trump tweeted his choice shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. He described Wray as “a man of impeccable credentials.”

The two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

The announcement comes just over 24 hours before former FBI Director James Comey is to appear before the Senate intelligence committee. Comey expected to describe his encounters with Trump in the weeks before his firing May 9.

He might also offer new details regarding discussions with Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since Comey’s firing.

He previously worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush, where he rose to lead the criminal division and oversaw investigations into corporate fraud.

More recently, he’s been with the King & Spalding law firm, and it was while there that he represented Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case.

Wray’s name became prominent in the scandal, which stemmed from the 2013 shutdown of lanes leading onto the George Washington Bridge as political payback against a Democratic mayor, after it was revealed he had possession of Christie’s old cell phone.

Investigators had sought the cell phone to determine if the governor had texted any of his staffers regarding the lane shutdown. About a dozen text messages between Christie and one of his staffers related to Bridgegate allegedly had been deleted.

Christie appointee Bill Baroni and Christie staffer Bridget Anne Kelly, the former an appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the latter one of Christie’s senior staffers, also subpoened the cell phone but were denied by the lawyer hearing the case.

A state-ordered investigation into Bridgegate had gained access to the cell phone, but prosecutors at the time claim they never had access to it.

It is unclear who has the cell phone to date.

Christie was never charged or called as a witness during the Bridgegate trial. Kelly and Baroni were found guilty by a jury last fall and are now appealing their convictions.

Earlier this month Christie praised Wray. “I have the utmost confidence in Chris,” Christie said during a June 1 press conference. “He’s an outstanding lawyer. He has absolute integrity and honesty.”