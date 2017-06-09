Trump Attorney to File Complaint Against Comey Over Memos

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony on Thursday.

According to sources close to Trump’s legal team, attorney Marc Kasowitz will spend Friday preparing to file a complaint against Comey early next week with the Justice Department’s inspector general.

The complaint will focus on Comey’s revelation that he asked a friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, to act as a conduit for passing notes to a New York Times reporter.

Those notes, written by Comey, detail his private conversations with the president about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Kasowitz, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reports of the pending filings prompted a swift response from Norman Eisen, the former special counsel for ethics and government reform under President Barack Obama. Eisen said he is preparing to defend Comey should the Trump legal team move ahead with filing the complaints.

“This is an abuse of process, and we will be filing a defense of Comey,” Eisen wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

Friday’s revelations about the pending complaints came as the president broke his Twitter silence about Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The president chose not to directly comment on Comey’s testimony while it was transpiring Thursday or immediately afterward, but shortly before dawn on Friday he tweeted, “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”

During much of the increasingly heated debate surrounding the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s role in the election, Trump has chafed over news leaks, arguing that news organizations had not given them proper attention.

Also on Friday morning, Trump’s campaign team sent out a fundraising blast based in part on Comey’s testimony.

“James Comey stated under oath that President Trump was NOT under investigation by the FBI … So why has the Fake News Media spent so much time reporting on the so-called “Russia investigation?” (Emphasis original)

The email blast also slammed the Democratic party.

“Democrats are nothing but a bunch of hypocrites inciting a WITCH HUNT to take down President Trump … And for one simple reason: He wants to put America FIRST … the witch hunt won’t be over today,” the release said. (Emphasis original)

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to take the early morning blasts in stride Friday, telling reporters she has concerns about Trump’s “fitness for office” in light of his penchant for early morning tweeting.

“More sleep might be a solution for him,” Pelosi said.

