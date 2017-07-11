Trump Jr. Reportedly Got Head’s Up Clinton Info From Kremlin

WASHINGTON (CN) – Donald Trump Jr. reportedly not only met with a Russian attorney to discuss potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton, but was told in advance the intel came from Kremlin.

The New York Times, quoting anonymous sources, says that disclosure was made in a email president’s son received from Rob Goldstone, the former British tabloid reported who brokered the meeting.

Goldstone, who now runs Oui 2, a public relations company, is said to have crossed paths with President Trump in 2013, when the elder Trump was holding the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

At the time, Trump owned the pageant’s operating company, having bought it in 1996. He sold his stake in the beauty contest in 2015.

Donald Trump Jr.’s account of his meeting with Russian attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, has evolved over the past several days.

On Saturday, when the first reports of the meeting surfaced, Trump Jr. issued a statement that made no mention of it having any connection to Clinton.

But after the New York Times published a more detailed report on the meeting July 10, citing three White House advisors briefed on the meeting, the president’s eldest son said he took the meeting because he was promised potentially damaging information about his father’s Democratic opponent.

He also said the information, which he has not described in detail, was not interesting.

However, he did not, and still hasn’t, said he thought Veselnitskaya was a proxy for the Russian government.

Goldstone’s email allegedly contains information confirming the Russian government as the source of the supposedly damning Clinton information.

No evidence has yet emerged suggesting the oppositional research was related to Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s emails, but Goldstone did tell reporters on Monday that he was informed ahead of time that Veselnitskaya had the inside scoop on possible illegal campaign contributions to the DNC.

Goldstone said he emailed Trump Jr. with the tip off and outlined what Veselnitskaya claimed to have but “never, never ever” did he think there was any underhanded Russian governmental involvement, he said.

Veselnitskaya has, for her part, denied any wrongdoing and claims that Clinton never even came up in her conversation with Trump Jr.

She has only said that she never acted on behalf of the Russian government. A spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday that they didn’t know Veselnitskaya nor were they remotely aware of the meeting last June.

Since news of the meeting broke, the president’s son has begun to lawyer up, hiring Alan Futerfas of New York.

Futerfas has said publicly that his client did nothing wrong and called the latest news “much ado about nothing,” adding that his client would cooperate with investigators if asked.

Futerfas did not return a call for comment Tuesday morning but in an interview with the New York Times on Monday, he said: “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”

The email will likely curry interest with the congressional investigators and the Department of Justice. There are four investigations pending examining the possible collusion between the Russian government and a number of Trump campaign associates.

On Monday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president’s son didn’t collude with anyone.

“No one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election,” she told reporters.

Trump Jr. spent Monday firing off tweets about the meeting. Linking up to an article by the conservative media outlet, The Drudge Report, he tweeted: “Obviously, I’m the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent … went nowhere but had to listen.”

In short order, he tweeted the New York Times article which broke the story, saying: “No inconsistency in statements, meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions. In response to further Q’s I simply provided more details.” [Abbreviations original.]

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee told reporters on Monday that they wanted to talk with the president’s eldest son. During afternoon press conferences on the Hill, committee members Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., both said they “absolutely” wanted to interview Trump Jr.

On Tuesday morning, Trump Jr. appeared to be trying to put the story behind him, tweeting: “Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story. If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation!” [Emphasis and abbreviation original]

