Trump Hits Rewind on Historic US-Cuban Normalization

(CN) — Broadly supported by most U.S. and Cuban citizens, former President Barack Obama’s historic normalization of relations between the two nations is heading for a setback as his successor Donald Trump unveils new restrictions Friday on business and travel.

For the venue of this afternoon’s address, reversing aspects of Barack Obama’s historic U.S.-Cuban normalization, Trump could hardly have chosen a more foreboding symbol of a disastrous foreign policy maneuver.

Miami’s Manuel Artime theater is named after the Cuban exile who led the Bay of Pigs invasion, a CIA plot to overthrow the then-nascent leader Fidel Castro two years after the revolution ended in 1959.

The covert mission ended in spectacular failure, with more than 100 members of the U.S.-trained Brigade 2506 killed, more than 1,000 captured, and Castro scoring a decisive military victory that strengthened his rule.

But the brigade’s veterans, exiles living in Miami, remain a potent political force whose endorsement helped nudge Trump a little more than a percentage point to victory in the swing state of Florida.

Paying tribute to the group today, Trump plans to roll back crucial aspects of Obama’s executive orders that have eased U.S.-Cuban travel and commerce since late 2014, replacing them with measures targeting the Cuban military and individual U.S. travel.

To William LeoGrande, the dean of American University’s School of Public Affairs, the site of Trump’s speech today underscores the president’s transactional nature.

“It demonstrates that Donald Trump is treating Cuba as a domestic political issue, not a foreign-policy issue,” LeoGrande said in a phone interview. “He’s paying off a political debt to Cuban-Americans who endorsed him, the veterans association of the Bay of Pigs.”

As the author of “Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Negotiations between Washington and Havana,” LeoGrande believes that many aspects of the detente will remain untouched.

Cruise ships and airlines will continue service to the island. The old “wet foot, dry foot” policy that once gave automatic U.S. legal permanent residency to Cuban migrants will stay overturned. U.S. and Cuban embassies will remain open on each others’ soil, and certain categories of travelers will continue to have general license to travel without Department of State permission.

But Trump is expected to ban U.S. citizens from spending money on companies controlled by the Cuban military.

For Cuba, LeoGrande notes, that includes roughly half of the hotels and the tourist sector of the economy.

“That’s going to make it very difficult for the average U.S. visitor because you’ll have to know which hotel reports to the armed forces as opposed to, say, the ministry of tourism,” the professor said.

“The State Department will put out a list of the banned enterprises, but the average tourist getting off a plane and looking for a hotel can easily run afoul of the U.S. embargo inadvertently,” he added.

To avoid those violations, travelers can choose to stay at a Cuban bed-and-breakfast, known there as casas particulares.

Airbnb capitalized on that system in the Obama era by connecting Cuban hosts with U.S. travelers, and the company’s spokesman Nick Papas confirmed that Trump’s policy would not close the company’s bookings.

“Travel from the U.S. to Cuba is an important way to encourage people-to-people diplomacy,” Papas said in an email.

“While we are reviewing what this policy could mean for this type of travel, we appreciate that the policy appears to allow us to continue to support Airbnb hosts in Cuba who have welcomed travelers from around the world,” he added.

Cuban hosts could see a decline in business, however, because Trump is expected to end Obama’s policy of allowing educational person-to-person travel.

Even the half-century-old U.S. embargo made tourism technically barred under Obama’s rapprochement, the person-to-person policy made it easier for individuals to travel to the island without booking through a third-party tourism group.

Trump’s anticipated orders revert to the old system where authorized tourism outfits take control of education travel.

“They’re going to book you into a Cuban government hotel,” LeoGrande said. “By doing away with the individual people-to-people category, they’re actually going to be hurting the private room rentals, the private bed and breakfasts.”

LeoGrande believes that the broad popularity of Obama’s detente — among Democrats, Republicans, Cubans and even Cuban-Americans — prevented Trump from going farther on his reversals.

Earlier this week, a Morning Consult poll found that 65 percent of U.S. respondents support maintaining Obama’s policies and only 18 percent oppose. That number includes 64 percent of Republican voters.

Last September, a surprising biannual poll from Florida International University found that 63 percent of Cuban-Americans in Miami-Dade County, presumed to be a hotbed of hardline opposition to Cuba engagement, support fully lifting the embargo.

“So that constrains the president a certain degree,” LeoGrande said.

In a speech before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson indicated that the Trump administration would try to pressure Cuba on human-rights grounds.

“Cuba has failed to improve its own human rights record, political opponents continue to be imprisoned, dissidents continue to be jailed, women continue to be harassed,” Tillerson said. “So what we have to achieve in approaching Cuba is, if we’re going to sustain the sunny side of this relationship, Cuba must – absolutely must – begin to address its human rights challenges.”

Standing in stark contrast to the White House’s position on Phillipine leader Rodrigo Duterte, Turkish autocrat Recip Erdogan and the Saudi royal family, Tillerson’s rhetoric is also undermined by his speech last month that human rights must take a back seat to U.S. national security interests.

LeoGrande called the White House’s position here “obviously inconsistent” with the administration’s stated “America First” policy.

“It’s pretty clear to me that the national security interest here is to stay engaged with Cuba, partly to engage with them in counternarcotics, and partly to counterbalance the efforts of China and Russia to increase their influence there,” the professor said.

Expected to arrive in Miami this afternoon, Trump will deliver his remarks at 1:10 p.m.

