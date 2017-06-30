Trump Election Panel Vice-Chair Seeks Personal Data on All Voters

(CN) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chairman of President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has asked every state to provide the panel with the names, birthdates and Social Security information for registered voters going back to 2006.

In a letter circulated Wednesday, Kobach asked the secretaries of state nationwide to provide the commission with all publicly available voter roll data, including the full names of all registered voters along with their addresses, dates of birth, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, voting history and other personal information.

The request inspired an immediate backlash from several states, including New York and California.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state would not fulfill the request because “New York refuses to perpetuate the myth voter fraud played a role in the election.”

Meanwhile in California, the nation’s most populous states, Secretary of State Alex Padilla also said he will “not provide sensitive voter information to a commission that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally.”

“California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach,” Padilla said in a statement. “The President’s Commission is a waste of taxpayer money and a distraction from the real threats to the integrity of our elections today: aging voting systems and documented Russian interference in our elections.”

California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman also released a statement, saying, Padilla “is to be applauded for calling out Donald Trump’s ‘voter fraud’ commission for what it really is: an enormous waste of time and money investigating something no rational person believes happened.

“This commission was created to justify Donald Trump’s insecurities about losing the popular vote by an unprecedented margin – thanks in part to his historic landslide rejection by California voters,” Bauman continued. “Let’s be clear: widespread voter fraud only exists in Donald Trump’s paranoid delusions.

“This Commission is an embarrassing example of the lengths Trump loyalists will go to avoid accepting reality,” he added. “If this were a serious effort by the White House, the commission would be focused on expanding opportunities to vote and making sure that our systems are secure from interference from foreign or domestic bad actors. That’s precisely what California is doing, and we are proud of Secretary Padilla for fighting for the integrity of our elections. ”

Kobach sought to assure the secretaries of state that voters’ personal data would be hosted on a secure server run by the federal government and not disclosed to the public.

He also sought to explain the request for the partial Social Security numbers by saying it is meant “to prevent false positives,” such as when two people share the same name and birthday.

Kobach said the commission plans to cross-reference the data provided by states against federal databases to determine the number of non-citizens registered in each state, dead people still on the voter rolls and people registered in more than one jurisdiction.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, said he has no problem with Kobach’s request and that his office looks forward to supporting “the collective effort to enhance the American people’s confidence in the integrity of the elections process.”

