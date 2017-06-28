Trump Accepts Macron’s Invitation to Visit Paris in July

(CN) – President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris on July 14.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement Wednesday that Trump would attend a Bastille Day parade in the French capital as part of commemorations marking 100 years since the United States entered World War I.

“To mark the occasion, American soldiers will take part in the parade alongside their French brothers in arms,” the Elysee Palace statement said.

The White House followed with a statement of its own, saying the visit willreaffirm the powerful links between the two nations.

“President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I,” the statement said.

“The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern,” it added.

First Lady Melania Trump’s office said she will accompany her husband on the trip.

