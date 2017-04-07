Truck Attack on Stockholm Store Leaves Sweden in Shock

(CN) – A large beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and injuring 15 others in what Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called a terror attack.

The entire country, “is in a state of shock,” Lofven said.

So far, the authorities have arrested one individual, and are looking for the driver, who hijacked the truck early Friday to use against shoppers.

People in the downtown area fled in panic, and Stockholm’s Central Station for trains and the subway, which is a few hundred yards from the scene, was evacuated.

Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed in the attack while Swedish radio reported three dead, but police could not immediately confirm those reports. The country’s intelligence agency said a large number of people were wounded in the crash.

Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Lofven said in a nationally televised press conference. “This indicates that it is an act of terror.”

Towe Hagg, spokeswoman for the Swedish police said injuries have been reported at the scene, but did not have numbers to report.

“There are reports of injured but we have no details on how many and how serious,” Hagg said.

