Tiny Texas Spider Thwarts Developers Again

(CN) – The Bone Cave harvestman spider continues to be protected as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, despite developers’ efforts to remove its listing protection. The blind orange cave-dwelling spider is found only in limestone caves in the central Texas region, and for decades, its presence there has thwarted developers’ plans to build in the area.

One of the threats to the harvestman’s survival is contamination from development and construction that seeps down into the underlying limestone caves that permeate central Texas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a new 90-day petition finding Thursday in compliance with a U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas order issued last December. The suit was filed by the American Stewards of Liberty (ASL) property rights organization and the individual developers who together petitioned the service to delist the spider in 2014. The lawsuit maintained that the service’s initial 90-day finding in June 2015 did not adequately consider the plaintiffs’ 2014 petition and documentation. In a seeming win for the plaintiffs, the court gave the service until the end of March to issue a new finding on the petition, then extended that deadline to May 1. The new petition finding reaffirms the 2015 finding that the petition and documentation do not offer sufficient evidence to delist the spiders.

The harvestman was first listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 1988. The listing was challenged in 1994, but the service found that petition lacked sufficient information to warrant delisting the spiders. At issue are the tens of millions of dollars over the past three decades in costly permitting requirements that hamper development, according to the ASL. “Bureaucrats in Washington may view delay in delisting the species due to agency incompetence as justifiable in light of their workloads, but these federal government employees appear blind to the real world impact of their behavior and inaction,” ASL Executive Director Margaret Byfield said in response to the issuance of the court order.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), Travis Audubon and Defenders of Wildlife conservationist groups filed a motion to intervene in the legal proceedings due to fears that the ESA itself was under attack as being unconstitutional. “Even though these same arguments have already been rejected by the courts, once again developers are attempting to attack the integrity of the Endangered Species Act,” CBD senior attorney Jared Margolis, said. “Protecting the lands that endangered species rely on for survival is good for all of us in the long run, so we have to protect our natural heritage from the shortsighted interest of developers.”

One issue at stake is the right of a federal agency and the ESA, a federal law, to oversee protections for species that occur in only one state. “This is not the first time efforts have been undertaken to undermine protections for the Bone Cave harvestman. The same claims have already been raised and rejected by federal courts. But property-rights advocates continue to argue that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lacks constitutional authority under the Endangered Species Act to protect species like the harvestman that live only in an individual state. Should this radical argument prevail, it would undermine federal protections for many other imperiled species,” the CBD said.

This is not the end of the saga for the harvestman. The service noted that it is initiating a species status assessment and a five-year status review. The assessment is expected to be completed next year, and the review will likely be final in 2019, the agency said. The agency also noted that Williamson and Travis counties, the only two counties where the spiders are found, are working to establish long term preserves to protect the spiders and other unique species found in the limestone cavern systems.

The service encourages submission of comments or information regarding the harvestman or its habitat at any time.

Photo credit: Newly molted Bone Cave harvestman, Piers Hendrie