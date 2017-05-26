Terrorism 101: Idiots’ Delight

Suppose you wanted to free your country from oppression, and usher in a new age under whatever you think you think today. I guess the first thing to do would be to murder dozens of teenagers at a pop concert, right? Many people would disagree, including Che Guevara.

I mention Che because he did free his country from oppression, of one sort, and it took him just two years to do it, starting with 12 other guys. Che wrote about it in his book “Guerrilla Warfare,” which is free today, online.

I’m sure Che would approve.

Lest you think I am taking Che’s side, I am not. I mention it not because Che won his revolution, but because his book was assigned reading at the U.S. Army War College for a generation. Because — let me repeat this — Che won.

In a very short section on terrorism, Che defines it and explains why it doesn’t work.

Briefly: Any act of violence that needs to be explained is terrorism. Terrorism is counterproductive. It will not help your cause; it will defeat you.

For instance, Che wrote, an attack upon an ammunition factory need not be explained.

An attack upon a soft drink factory is another thing.

Perhaps college graduates or bright high school students might understand that a U.S.-owned soft drink company is exploiting the masses by blah blah blah. But your average citizen might like a bottle of Hegemonic Cola on her one break during a 12-hour day.

Pardon me for saying this again — but terrorists are stupid, and you have to tell them the same thing over and over: If you have to explain it, it won’t work. It’s counterproductive. It will defeat you in the end. If you want to win, do something else.

If the best thing that ISIS could do last week was to kill 22 people at a pop concert, including an 8-year-old girl, why should anyone want to join them?

I could accomplish as much as they did by walking around my neighborhood raping and murdering children. But I won’t do it: Because I am a human being, you stupid bastards.

Now that I have shown which side I’m on, let me say a few words to my fellow Americans.

The only reason that Muslim terrorists do this is to try to provoke an extreme reaction that will hurt us more than it hurts them.

So our job today is not to do that.

This wave of terrorism was not set off by the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

It was set off by our reaction to it.

In this way, Osama bin Laden, dead as he is — and good riddance — achieved his aim.

He got the United States to spend trillions of dollars on war — killing and maiming tens of thousands of innocent people, and children, in stupid wars that did nothing but exacerbate the hostilities in countries around the world: Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Sudan, Egypt, Yemen, Indonesia, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, India, England, France, Germany and Greece, the United States of America.

This, to today’s Muslim terrorists, is success: to bring the entire world to the brink of nuclear holocaust.

For the record: I do not excuse Israel’s apartheid government, or my own country’s support of Israel, for our own role in this.

But I do think that the accumulated wisdom of 2,000 years in the Western World — much of it saved by Muslim translators during the West’s Dark Ages — should be able to withstand the benighted and violent stupidity of a few sexual perverts who are “waging war” on us by killing little girls who like to listen to music.

This was not ISIS’ first mass murder at a concert in Europe. I refuse to list the others.

But ISIS appears to be waging war upon European music.

Good luck with that, ISIS. Beethoven, Mozart and Sebastian Bach are already dead. So is Charlie Parker. But their music is not. What will you leave behind when you are dead, you stupid bastards? It only takes a second to wash your heroes’ filthy blood from our sidewalks.