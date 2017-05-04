Telemarketing Fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trothsolutions et al. defraud consumers through a boiler-room operation that claims their computers are infected, the FTC says; click headline to see the defendants in Federal Court.

Here are the defendants: Trothsolutions Inc.; Trothsolutions LLC dba Troth Solutions and Trothsolutionstechnologies; Crazy Bee Man of Palm Beach Inc. dba Elfinam; Ila Sethi; Quickkonto LLC dba Troth Solutions dba Troth AV dba Trothsolutions AV dba Qkontos.Com dba Qkontos Inc. dba Qkontos LLC; Edoorways International Corp. dba Trothsolutions; Madhu Sethi; Airoways LLC; and Escue Energy Inc. dba Trothsolutions fka Edoorways International Corporation dba Trothsolution. Madhu and Ila Sethi are said to be the head of it.