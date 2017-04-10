Swedish Court Papers Name Truck Attack Suspect

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish court documents have confirmed the name of a 39-year-old Uzbek man being held in the truck attack in Stockholm as Rakhmat Akilov.

The Stockholm District Court says it has received a detention order in a case “regarding the incident at Drottninggatan in Stockholm” that occurred on April 7.

Akilov is suspected of killing four people and wounding 15 by crashing a stolen beer truck Friday into shoppers on pedestrian Drottninggatan street in downtown Stockholm.

Police have not confirmed his identity but say they are holding a 39-year-old Uzbek man on suspicion of driving the truck.

Court papers showed that Akilov, whose application for Swedish residency was turned down last year, is suspected of crimes against national security and terrorism. The court said it will decide Tuesday on his detention.