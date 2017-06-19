Supreme Court Takes Up Wisconsin Gerrymandering Case

WASHINGTON (CN) – Attorneys for Wisconsin voters applauded Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court took up their challenge to partisan gerrymandering.

The Campaign Legal Center brought a motion with the justices last month, asking them to affirmi a November decision by the Seventh Circuit.

In the Seventh Circuit decision, the federal appeals court struck down Wisconsin’s 2011 State Assembly map as unconstitutional under the First and 14th Amendments.

Rather than issue a ruling, however, the high court said it will hear the case on the merits. Aside from this order postponing jurisdiction, the court opted not to take up any other cases this morning.

Wisconsin voter William Whitford is the lead plaintiff in the case against state elections commissioner Beverly Gill.

Attorneys for Whitford and other 11 voters challenging Wisconsin’s district lines said the case could have nationwide effect.

“Partisan gerrymandering of this kind is worse now than at any time in recent memory,” said Paul Smith, vice president of litigation and strategy at the center, in a statement.

“The Supreme Court has the opportunity to ensure the maps in Wisconsin are drawn fairly, and further, has the opportunity to create ground rules that safeguard every citizen’s right to freely choose their representatives,” added Smith, who will argue the case before the justices.

Trevor Potter, president of the Campaign Legal Center, emphasized that the trend of gerrymandering is not unique to any one party.

“Across the country, we’re witnessing legislators of both parties seizing power from voters in order to advance their purely partisan purposes,” Potter, a former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission,” said in a statement.

“We’re confident that when the justices see how pervasive and damaging this practice has become, the Supreme Court will adopt a clear legal standard that will ensure our democracy functions as it should,” Potter added.

Smith and Potter’s group noted that legislative aides created Wisconsin’s partisan gerrymander six years ago with hired consultants in a secret room in a private law office.

Employing the latest mapping technology, they created “a district plan that is one of the most extremely gerrymandered state legislative plans in the last four decades,” a statement from the Campaign Legal Center says.

“As a result, in the first election under the plan,” the statement continues, “Republicans won a supermajority of 60 out of 99 seats despite losing the statewide vote for the Assembly. In 2014 and 2016, Republicans extended their advantage to 63 and 64 seats, respectively, even though the statewide vote remained nearly tied.”

The group’s statement also quotes University of Chicago Law professor Nick Stephanopoulos as saying the last seven years have seen “four of the five most gerrymandered state legislative maps on partisan grounds in the last 45 years — as well as eight of the 10 statewide maps for the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Stephanopoulos is co-counsel for the challengers, along with Jessica Amunson of Jenner & Block; Douglas Poland of Rathje & Woodward; and Peter Earle and Michele Odorizzi of Mayer Brown.

“This case represents the first time in 31 years that a lower court struck down a district plan as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander,” the center added.

The justices are expected to hear oral argument on the case after summer recess, when the next term starts in October.

Pending that final outcome, the court issued a stay that keeps Wisconsin lawmakers from having to comply with a court ruling to redraw district maps.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said he was pleased with this outcome.

”The stay is particularly important because it preserves the Legislature’s time, effort, and resources while this case is pending,” Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a statement. “In our stay application, I argued that requiring the Legislature to redraw district maps this year would have been a waste of resources. I also argued that it was likely that the lower court’s decision would be eventually overturned.”

Like this: Like Loading...