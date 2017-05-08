In South Africa, Farmers Get Bail in Racially Sensitive Case

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two South African white farmers who are accused of murdering a black teen-ager were granted bail in the racially sensitive case.

Angry protesters demonstrated outside the courthouse during the hearing Monday for the suspects in the rural town of Coligny in North West province. A house was set on fire after the two men were granted bail of $370 each.

South African media say the farmers on April 20 allegedly caught a 16-year-old while he was stealing sunflowers and put him in the back of a van. The farmers say the boy died after jumping out of the van while it was moving, but prosecutors say he was pushed or thrown out of the vehicle.

Looting and other violence occurred in Coligny around the time of the boy’s death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.