Six Foreign Tourists Stabbed in Red Sea Attack

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian security official says six foreign tourist, were wounded when a man attacked them with a knife in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Three of the tourists were from Serbia, two from Ukraine and one from Poland.

The official says the attacker stabbed the tourists in the face, neck, and feet. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

He did not provide more details.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately after Friday’s stabbings. It says the initial investigation shows the man sneaked into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and attacked the tourists. The motive for his attack was not known.

