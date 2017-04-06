Courts Government International Religion 

Russia’s Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses

AP
 , ,

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld the decision of a Russian city to ban Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist group.

The decision Thursday came amid proceedings on a Justice Ministry suit to ban the religious organization in Russia altogether.

Jehovah’s Witnesses claim more than 170,000 adherents in Russia. The group, however, has come under increasing pressure over the past year, including a ban on distributing literature deemed to violate Russia’s anti-extremism laws and an outright ban in the Far East city of Birobidzhan.

In February, Russian investigators inspected the religion’s headquarters in St. Petersburg.

Prior to the ruling, David A. Semonian, a spokesman at its world headquarters in New York, said the group hopes “Russia’s Supreme Court will uphold the rights of our fellow believers in Russia to freely carry out their peaceful worship.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related

EU Court Upholds Sanctions Against Russia’s Rosneft

WILLIAM DOTINGA Comments Off on EU Court Upholds Sanctions Against Russia’s Rosneft

George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: ‘We All Need Answers’ 

AP Comments Off on George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: ‘We All Need Answers’ 

Tillerson Says Russia Must Honor Ukraine Deal

AP Comments Off on Tillerson Says Russia Must Honor Ukraine Deal