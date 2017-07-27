Russian Sanctions Bill Headed to President Trump’s Desk

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill early Thursday evening to strengthen sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea just two days after their counterparts in the House did the same with a veto-proof majority.

The bill will now go to President Trump, setting up his first veto dilemma on the first major piece of legislation that will reach his desk since he took office.

Regardless of whether the president wants to sign the bill or not, it garnered enough votes in both chambers to override a veto.

The bill passed 419-3 in the House on Tuesday and passed the Senate by a margin of 98-2.

The pending legislation has angered Moscow, which has threatened to retaliate. It could also serve to restrain President Trump’s ability to improve relations with Russia that were chilly during the Obama administration. – Developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...