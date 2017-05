MANHATTAN – A former U.S. ambassador failed Friday to have the Second Circuit revive his claims that a RICO conspiracy engineered by the principals of Venezuelan energy firm Derwick Associates cost him tens of thousands of dollars in consulting fees.

The plaintiff here, Otto Reich, served as U.S. ambassador to Venezuela as an appointee of President George W. Bush between 2001 and 2004. A federal judge began dismantling Reich’s case in 2014.