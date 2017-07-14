Rapper DMX Arraigned on Tax-Evasion Charges

MANHATTAN (CN) – The rapper DMX faces arraignment Friday afternoon before a New York federal judge on charges that he owes at least $1.7 million in unpaid taxes dating back to 2002.

Indicted Thursday as Earl Simmons aka DMX aka X, the famously gruff-voiced, Yonkers-bred rapper stands accused of 14 counts of tax-related crimes.

Prosecutors say the IRS has been trying to collect DMX’s unpaid tax liabilities since 2005, accusing the platinum-selling artist of failing to pay $1.7 million worth of tax on income generated since 2002 from musical recordings and performances.

Though DMX earned at least $2.3 million between 2010 and 2015, according to the indictment, he never filed personal income tax returns for those years.

The government says 46-year-old DMX has been scheming to evade taxes “largely by maintaining a cash lifestyle, avoiding the use of a personal bank account, and using the bank accounts of nominees, including his business managers, to pay personal expenses.”

One source of income for DMX during the years in question was his 2012 appearance on the television show “Celebrity Couples Therapy.”

Prosecutors say the producer initially withheld taxes from the first installment of his $125,000 appearance fee, and that DMX refused to complete the taping of his segment until his check was reissued without withholding taxes.

The indictment also cites DMX’s personal bankruptcy filing in which he listed his gross income for 2011 and 2012 as “unknown” and as $10,000 in 2013.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim alleges that DMX’s actual incomes for those years were $353,000, $542,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Kim followed the announcement of DMX’s arrest with a pair of tweets referencing the rapper’s celebrity status. “While earning millions from hits like ‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS,” Kim posted to the Southern District of New York’s official Twitter account. “Celebrity rapper or not, all Americans must pay their taxes,” another post states.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck is scheduled to preside over DMX’s Friday afternoon arraignment.

An attorney for DMX, Murray Richman, told Reuters that the rapper plans to plead not guilty.

DMX faces a maximum of 44 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

In 2010, DMX filed a lawsuit accusing his royalty administrator of absconding with more half a million a half million dollars of domestic and foreign royalties.

DMX was sentenced to six months in jail in 2015 for failing to pay $400,000 in child support, but he ultimately served just two months at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo, New York.

