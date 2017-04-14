National 

Rapper Accused of Stiffing Real Estate Developer

AIMEE SACHS
 

(CN) – Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug has once again found himself in legal trouble, this time for money owed to a Sandy Springs real estate developer.

Plaintiff Heritage Select Homes filed a lawsuit in Fulton County State Court on Wednesday against Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, and his company YSL Enterprises.

In September, the lawsuit says, YSL executed a promissory note, but the defendants failed to make the installation payment that was due on March 19 and owe $2.2 million.

Young Thug scored victories in felony cases against him recently. He was cleared of battery charges stemming from a March incident when he allegedly slapped a woman who was in an altercation with his fiancé in a nightclub parking lot. The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The rapper was also cleared of felony drug charges from a 2015 raid of his Sandy Springs home.

Heritage Select Homes is represented by Atlanta-based attorney Bryan Knight of Knight Johnson.

Representatives for YSL Enterprises were not immediately available for comment.

