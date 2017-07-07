SANTA ANA, Calif. — The SEC claims Kentucky Tennessee 50 Wells 400 BBLPD Block Limited Partnership et al. ran a $2.4 million Ponzi scam through a boiler room; click headline to see the defendants in Federal Court.

Here are the defendants: Kentucky Tennessee 50 Wells 400 BBLPD Block Limited Partnership, a Wyoming LLC; its founder, Carol J. Wayland aka Jodi Wayland, 80; her son and co-founder, John C. Mueller aka John Clark aka Bob Allison, 53, both of Newport Beach; HP Operations LLC and C.A.R. Leasing LLC, both purportedly Wyoming LLCs, based in Newport Beach; Mitchell B. Dow aka Dave Baker, 54, of Long Beach, a salesman who pleaded guilty to two federal counts of felony wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme in 1999; Barry Liss, 59, of Orange, a salesman; and Steve G. Blasko aka Steve Gerald, 47, of Costa Mesa, a salesman.

