Police Officer, Gunman Killed in Attack on the Champs-Elysees

(CN) — Paris police are reporting a gunman killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Details are sparse, but according to Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert, the gunman attacked police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the popular tourist area.

The attack comes just three days before the first round of balloting in France’s tense presidential election.