Police Block Journalists From Parts of Old City

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s police force is acknowledging it is preventing journalists from entering parts of the Old City of Jerusalem as part of its efforts to lower tensions around a contested holy site.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Wednesday that “journalists are being prevented from coming in those specific areas where there have been disturbances and riots.” He says it is a decision made by the Jerusalem police district.

Reporters have complained this week that they were being preventing from covering the unrest around the shrine while tourists were able to freely move about the city and film with their mobile phones.

The Foreign Press Association says journalists have been shoved and it has created “a dangerous situation” where accredited journalists were blocked from doing their jobs.

Like this: Like Loading...