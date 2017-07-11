Plastic Surgeon Who Saw Herself as Lizzie Borden Not Eligible for Payout

ATLANTA (CN) — A plastic surgeon who claimed to be the reincarnation of accused ax murderer Lizzie Borden cannot recover money damages from the hospital that suspended her, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled.

Northside Hospital officials made the decision to suspend Dr. Susan Kolb in November 2007 after receiving reports from various staff members about her strange behavior.

“In summarily suspending Dr. Kolb’s medical privileges, Northside cited a reasonable suspicion of impairment based on [multiple] reports,” Judge Carla McMillian wrote in the appeals court’s unanimous opinion.

As recounted in the opinion, in October 2007 Dr. Kolb allegedly carried a gun into the area outside of an operating room, telling her frightened colleagues she needed the gun because “there was a bounty on her head” and that she had been the victim of multiple assassination attempts.

Other reports indicated that Dr. Kolb believed she possessed psychic powers which she used to “help people find things,” the opinion says.

The hospital stood behind its decision, pointing to Dr. Kolb’s alleged claim that “the government may be after her because she removed a microchip implanted in a patient in the federal witness protection program.

The hospital said Dr. Kolb also believed that she was the reincarnation of Lizzie Borden and said that the military wanted to hire her “to conduct ‘remote viewing’ through out-of-body experiences.”

A hearing conducted by the hospital’s board of directors found that the suspension was justified and a committee recommended rehabilitative steps for Dr. Kolb to follow before seeking reinstatement of her privilege to practice medicine at the hospital.

The Georgia Court of Appeals found the hospital’s peer review of Dr. Kolb’s case met the standards set forth in the federal Health Care Quality Improvement Act of 1986 because Dr. Kolb’s bizarre behavior put her ability to properly care for her patients into question.

Under the terms of the statute, she is therefore barred from recovering money damages against the hospital for breach of contract.

“Dr. Kolb failed to demonstrate that a reasonable jury could conclude that she has shown by a preponderance of the evidence that [the hospital’s] decision to suspend her was not based on a reasonable belief that it was furthering the quality of health care at the hospital,” the June 29 ruling states. “[The hospital] determined that Dr. Kolb’s statements regarding assassination attempts and her gun constituted a direct and immediate threat.”

Like this: Like Loading...