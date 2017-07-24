Paul Ryan Defends Special Counsel Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, isn’t a biased partisan.

Ryan’s comments in a radio interview in Milwaukee come as President Donald Trump repeatedly has dismissed Mueller’s investigation as a political witch hunt.

On the “Jay Weber Show,” Ryan was asked why more Republicans aren’t defending Trump in light of the Mueller investigation.

Ryan says the facts uncovered through the Mueller and congressional investigations will “vindicate themselves.” And he says there’s no question that Mueller is a Republican, noting that he was first appointed FBI director under Republican President George W. Bush in 2001.

Ryan says, “I don’t think many people are saying Bob Mueller is a biased partisan. He’s anything but.”

