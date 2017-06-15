Patient Says Male Nurse Raped Her in Hospital

HOUSTON (CN) – A male nurse at a Houston hospital sexually molested an incapacitated patient, telling her it was “therapeutic,” then raped her by force, the woman claims in court.

Jane Doe sued Allen Michael Uribes in Harris County Court on Monday.

Harris County prosecutors charged Uribes, 27, with felony sexual assault in March after his DNA was found in Doe’s rape kit. He is free on $30,000 bond. His next hearing is set for July 17.

Houston Methodist Hospital said it fired Uribes immediately after it found out about the alleged rape.

“We fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation and we remain steadfast in our goal to keep all patients safe while they are in our hospitals,” Houston Methodist said in a statement.

Doe, 45, says she checked into Houston Methodist Hospital in June 2016, suffering from diabetes complications.

She says she summoned her personal care assistant to clean up blood around her groin catheter on June 30, 2016 and Uribes, then a Methodist nurse, entered her hospital room with her caregiver. After her caregiver left the room, Uribes asked Doe to take off her panties so he could fix the bandage around her catheter.

“After defendant had repaired the damage, he then began touching and rubbing plaintiff’s sexual organ,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff asked defendant to stop, however defendant claimed the touching and rubbing was therapeutic and refused to stop.”

Doe says she was too weak from her illness to fight off Uribes, who yanked her like a rag doll.

“Defendant then grabbed plaintiff’s legs and dragged her body to the edge of her bed and proceeded to penetrate plaintiff’s sexual organ with his penis. During this time, plaintiff froze in shock unable to prevent the contact,” the complaint states.

Doe says she cried for help as soon as Uribes left the room.

She seeks more than $1 million for lost wages, medical expenses, assault, offensive physical contact and infliction of emotional distress.

She is represented by Darrell Apffel in Houston.

A Houston Methodist spokeswoman did not respond when asked via email if the hospital has changed any policies due to the assault.

