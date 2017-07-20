OJ Simpson Granted Parole After 9 Years in Prison

CARSON CITY, Nev. (CN) – O. J. Simpson, former football star turned convicted robber, is set to be released from a medium-security prison outside Lovelock, Nevada, as early as Oct. 1 after his good behavior while confined as “offender 1027820” helped secure his parole Thursday.

A Nevada parole board panel consisting of four of the board’s seven members unanimously granted Simpson parole following an 80-minute hearing during which Simpson said he was sorry, that he never intended to commit a crime and that all he wants to do is spend time with his children.

Board members deliberated in private for about 30 minutes before announcing their decision.

Oct. 1 is the first day Simpson is eligible to be freed on parole. Officials must approve plans for his release and parole conditions before he’s able to walk away from prison.

While the panel gathered at the board’s office in Nevada’s capital, Simpson, 70, participated in the hearing via a video link from the Lovelock Correctional Center, about 90 miles northeast of Reno.

The Lovelock prison has been Simpson’s home since December 2008 after a judge sentenced the Heisman trophy winner, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and one-time actor and rental-car TV pitchman to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery and assault of two sports-memorabilia collectors.

Simpson and five other men confronted the collectors, Bruce Fromong and Alfred Beardsley, at a Las Vegas hotel room in September 2007. Simpson had said he was trying to recover items belonging to him.

A jury convicted Simpson of 12 counts, including armed robbery, kidnapping and assault.

In 2013, the board paroled Simpson on his first series of sentences that added up to a five-year minimum term. The remaining sentences, the subject of Thursday’s parole decision, required Simpson to serve a minimum of four years.

Simpson’s conviction in the Las Vegas case came on the same day, Oct. 3, that a jury 13 years earlier acquitted him of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, who were fatally stabbed outside her Los Angeles home.

The killings, Simpson’s arrest and his televised trial arguably make up the most sensational crime drama in American history, complete with a slow-speed police pursuit of a white Bronco carrying Simpson and a pair of gloves believed to have been worn by the killer that appeared to be too small when Simpson put them on during the trial. That courtroom glove scene led to one of his attorneys, Johnnie Cochran, telling the jury: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

A jury in a civil trial later found Simpson liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ estates.

Parole decisions in Nevada must be approved by a majority of the seven-member parole board. For Thursday’s hearing, members in Las Vegas were on standby to vote in case the four-member panel could not reach a unanimous decision.

Board Chairwoman Connie Bisbee and members Tony Corda, Adam Endel and Susan Jackson comprised the panel.

Like this: Like Loading...