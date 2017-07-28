Nightly Brief
Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including four GOP senators said Thursday evening that they will not vote for a slimmed-down partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act without an ironclad guarantee that the House will negotiate a comprehensive replacement in conference; President Donald Trump’s new communications director exploded the smoldering tensions at the White House into a full-fledged conflagration; a 10th Circuit panel had harsh words for officers who botched a drug raid on an innocent Kansas family that netted tea leaves and the family’s tomato garden instead of marijuana; scientists say increased rainfall from a changing climate is likely to negatively impact water quality and will result in more toxic algal blooms, and more.
Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
1.) In National news four GOP senators said Thursday evening that they will not vote for a slimmed-down partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act without an ironclad guarantee that the House will negotiate a comprehensive replacement in conference.
2.) President Donald Trump’s new communications director exploded the smoldering tensions at the White House into a full-fledged conflagration Thursday, angrily daring Trump’s chief of staff to deny he’s a “leaker” and exposing West Wing backstabbing in language more suitable to a mobster movie than a seat of presidential stability.
3.) With the Gulf crisis between Qatar and its neighbors simmering on a low boil, a House panel on Wednesday was told a lack of clarity from the White House is contributing to the tensions in the region.
4.) The Trump administration’s formal repeal and replacement of the Obama-era Clean Water Rule began Thursday, with publication in the Federal Register of the “recodification” of the term “Waters of the United States.”
6.) In Regional news a 10th Circuit panel had harsh words for officers who botched a drug raid on an innocent Kansas family that netted tea leaves and the family’s tomato garden instead of marijuana.
7.) From the world of science, comes word that increased rainfall from a changing climate is likely to negatively impact water quality and will result in more toxic algal blooms.
8.) In Research news despite being worried about discrimination and Donald Trump’s presidency, Muslims in the U.S. continue to believe in the American dream, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.