Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Republican-run Senate on Wednesday afternoon rejecting a GOP proposal to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act without providing a replacement; in a midnight vote Wednesday, the Texas Senate passed the latest version of its so-called “bathroom bill” requiring transgender people to use public facilities that match their biological sex; a European Court of Justice adviser said Wednesday that Malta’s introduction of a law to allow the trapping of finches violates EU protections of wild birds. and more.

1.) In National news the Republican-run Senate on Wednesday afternoon rejected a GOP proposal to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act without providing a replacement.

2.) President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce the United States will not “allow or accept” any transgender individuals in the military.

3.) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will no longer award $385 million in grants to cities and states that refuse to help federal agents detain undocumented immigrants at local jails.

4.) A federal judge rejected Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s request to reconsider a magistrate judge’s sanctions, finding A federal judge rejected Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s request to reconsider a magistrate judge’s sanctions, finding Kobach has shown a pattern of misleading the court in a voting-rights case

