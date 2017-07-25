Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate narrowly voting to begin debate on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote; undeterred by President Donald Trump’s rush to roll back federal environmental law, California on Tuesday extended its lucrative business tax on greenhouse gas emissions and renewed its commitment to fighting climate change; a study of satellite data published in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests the moon may hold much more water than previously thought, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news the Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted to begin debate on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

2.) The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday shot down Washington’s requirement that citizens have a “good reason” to fear that their lives are in danger to carry a concealed firearm in the capital city.

3.) With much of the attention of Capitol Hill focused elsewhere Tuesday, With much of the attention of Capitol Hill focused elsewhere Tuesday, a House committee was told the federal renewable fuel standard was short-sighted and more can be achieved by promoting innovative approaches to carbon capture and other technologies.

6.) Ideas to address an estimated $5 billion shortfall in funding for the retirement plans promised to Oregon public employees focused heavily on privatizing public assets at a task force meeting, including privatizing state universities and liquor sales and selling off public water rights.

Like this: Like Loading...