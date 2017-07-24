Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday denying that he colluded with Russians in the course of 2016 presidential campaign, declaring that he has “nothing to hide”; a federal judge tossed a watchdog’s effort to keep President Donald Trump’s commission on alleged election fraud from requesting voter roll data from states; as the international Cassini spacecraft winds up its 13-year exploration of Saturn and its moons on September 15, it’s been making a series of “grand finale” orbits that have offered stunning views of the planet and its rings, and more.

1.) In National news Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday denied that he colluded with Russians in the course of 2016 presidential campaign, declaring in a written statement and in person, outside the West Wing of the White House, that he has “nothing to hide.”

2.) A federal judge on Monday tossed a watchdog’s effort to keep President Donald Trump’s commission on alleged election fraud from requesting voter roll data from states.

3.) With a House vote on $1.6 billion for a controversial border wall between the U.S. and Mexico set for later this week, Democrats and environmentalists got a jump Monday on decrying the move, accusing House Speaker Paul Ryan of “doing the president’s dirty work.”

4.) Federal prosecutors charged a Florida man on Monday with human smuggling resulting in the deaths of 10 immigrants who were found trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer in a San Antonio Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

5.) In Regional news after a bench trial, a state superior court judge ruled Monday that a Massachusetts law requiring voters to register at least 20 days before an election in order to cast a ballot is unconstitutional.

