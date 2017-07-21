Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world; while misinformation spread by fake news has polluted electoral politics, its dangerous implications extend well beyond that, law and media experts said at the Ninth Circuit’s Judicial Conference; according to a Pew Research Center report, Americans of both sexes said they find it stressful to talk politics with people with whom they disagree, and more.

(Walt Girdner/Courtesy Walt Girdner Studio)

1.) In National news President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world, according to a new report.

Reporters with various forms of “fake news” from an 1894 illustration by Frederick Burr Opper.

2.) While misinformation spread by fake news has polluted electoral politics, its dangerous implications extend well beyond that into the realm of business and national security, law and media experts said at the Ninth Circuit’s Judicial Conference.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday over hiring of new communications aide. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

3.) White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, right, and then-Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson meet in Sochi, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2011. (Alexei Druzhinin Associated Press)

4.) ExxonMobil sued the United States within hours of being slapped with a $2 million fine for violating sanctions against Russia during its conflict with Ukraine.

In this July 19, 2017 photo, Norwalk resident Nury Chavarria straightens out her nine-year-old daughter Hayley Chavarria’s pigtails. U.S. immigration officials said  consider Chavarria, who is trying to avoid deportation by seeking sanctuary in a Connecticut church, to be a fugitive. (New Haven Register via AP)

5.) A federal judge refused to lift an injunction blocking part of President Donald Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities, calling the government’s pledge to cut only limited funds from jurisdictions that won’t help enforce immigration laws an “illusory promise.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6.) In Regional news Attorney General Jeff Sessions stepped up his verbal attacks on sanctuary cities during a speech in Philadelphia on Friday, inspiring sharp rebukes from the city’s mayor and police commissioner.

South Dakota doctor and one-time U.S. Senate candidate Annette Bosworth.
7.) The South Dakota Supreme Court has cleared a Sioux Falls doctor who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate of six felony perjury charges, but upheld felony convictions for verifying she had personally circulated the petitions to get her name on the ballot when she had not.

8.) In Research news American women are paying more attention to politics since Donald Trump was elected, according to a Pew Research Center report released Thursday, and the same percentage of Americans of both sexes said they find it stressful to talk politics with people with whom they disagree.

