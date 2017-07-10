Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s eldest son acknowledging Monday that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton; Santa Clara County’s Family Justice Center, a gleaming, 8-story building in downtown San Jose, is now among the lavish courthouses spurring calls for Judicial Council audit; West Coast bureau chief Chris Marshall takes on barbecue, a topic that inspires a wide range of passions, and more.

Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged Monday that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

1.) In National news the top White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush said Monday that rather than meet with a Russian agent, Donald Trump Jr. should have called the FBI after a Kremlin-connected Russian attorney promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

2.) With only Arkansas having submitted voter data sought by President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission, a federal judge vowed to rule quickly on whether privacy interests warrant a restraining order.

Commuters walk by a Wells Fargo ATM location at New York’s Penn Station. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

3.) A federal judge has tentatively approved a $142-million deal to resolve claims over Wells Fargo’s unauthorized account scandal, despite objections that it lets the bank off easy.

4.) In Regional news the Santa Clara County’s Family Justice Center, a gleaming, 8-story building in downtown San Jose, is an impressive architectural specimen. But it also came with the hefty price tag of $225 million and is now among the lavish courthouses spurring calls for Judicial Council audit.

Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

5.) There are few casinos in Texas but games of chance abound, because a loophole in state law — cut out for huggable stuffed animals — blurs the lines between illegal gambling and innocent amusement.

(Photo courtesy Winterbourne Farms)

6.) California expects to make big bucks on recreational pot when sales begin next year. But many farmers balking at the high costs of regulatory compliance say there’s far more money to be made on the black market.

7.) From the world of science comes the bracing news that the potentially fatal bacteria Clostridium difficile, generally thought of as “hospital-acquired,” is becoming more common in public settings such as parks and playgrounds.
The BBQ goods from Joe’s in Olathe, Kansas. (Chris Marshall)
8.) In our latest Dispatch from the road West Coast bureau chief Chris Marshall takes on barbecue, a topic that inspires a wide range of passions. At the outset he declares: “This dispatch is not a declaration of the superiority of Kansas City barbecue. It is not a disparagement of or a challenge to barbecue from Texas, the Carolinas, Memphis or other areas known for barbecue.” So begins a must-read.
