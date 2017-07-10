Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s eldest son acknowledging Monday that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton; Santa Clara County’s Family Justice Center, a gleaming, 8-story building in downtown San Jose, is now among the lavish courthouses spurring calls for Judicial Council audit; West Coast bureau chief Chris Marshall takes on barbecue, a topic that inspires a wide range of passions, and more.

1.) In National news the top White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush said Monday that rather than meet with a Russian agent, Donald Trump Jr. should have called the FBI after a Kremlin-connected Russian attorney promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

2.) With only Arkansas having submitted voter data sought by President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission, a federal judge vowed to rule quickly on whether privacy interests warrant a restraining order.

3.) A federal judge has tentatively approved a $142-million deal to resolve claims over Wells Fargo’s unauthorized account scandal, despite objections that it lets the bank off easy.

4.) In Regional news the Santa Clara County’s Family Justice Center, a gleaming, 8-story building in downtown San Jose, is an impressive architectural specimen. But it also came with the hefty price tag of $225 million and is now among the lavish courthouses spurring calls for Judicial Council audit.

5.) There are few casinos in Texas but games of chance abound, because a loophole in state law — cut out for huggable stuffed animals — blurs the lines between illegal gambling and innocent amusement.

