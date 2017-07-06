Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump conceding, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but said other nations may have done so as well; researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which they say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the global food supply; after decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy, and more.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Krasinski Square, against a backdrop of the monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

1.) In National news President Donald Trump opened his two-day European visit Thursday with a sharp warning to North Korea over its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

In this May 29, 2017, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

2.) President Donald Trump conceded Thursday, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but said other nations may have done so as well.

(Photo: Eric Gay/The Associated Press)

3.) In another blow to the Trump administration’s unpopular immigration policies, the Ninth Circuit ruled that detained immigrant children facing deportation will continue to have the right to a bond hearing, calling the hearings a “fundamental protection” that the court cannot erase.

In this June 12, 2014 file photo, oil pumps and natural gas burn off in Watford City, N.D. (Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press)
4.) In Regional news California and New Mexico sued Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for delaying enforcement of a crackdown on air pollution from oil and gas wells on federal land.

5.) Two friends of Robert Durst were ordered by a judge to testify at a pretrial hearing in the real estate scion’s Los Angeles murder case.

6.) From the world of Science comes word researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which they say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the global food supply.

EU authorities are accusing General Electric, drugmaker Merck and electronics manufacturer Canon of violating European rules to push through mergers or acquisitions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
7.) In International news the European Commission on Thursday deepened its probe into three separate mergers involving Merck, General Electric and Canon, claiming the companies had violated EU merger protocol during their acquisitions of other companies.
Pakistani demonstrators burned a Danish flag in 2006. They were protesting the publication of 12 cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a Danish newspaper. Credit Khalid Tanveer/Associated Press
8.) After decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy – the act of publicly insulting or ridiculing the doctrines or worship of any of the Nordic nation’s legally recognized religions.
