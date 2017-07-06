Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump conceding, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but said other nations may have done so as well; researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which they say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the global food supply; after decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump opened his two-day European visit Thursday with a sharp warning to North Korea over its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

2.) President Donald Trump conceded Thursday, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but said other nations may have done so as well.

3.) In another blow to the Trump administration’s unpopular immigration policies, the Ninth Circuit ruled that detained immigrant children facing deportation will continue to have the right to a bond hearing, calling the hearings a “fundamental protection” that the court cannot erase.

6.) From the world of Science comes word researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which they say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the global food supply.

