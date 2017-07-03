Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Trump’s order to review the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument is stirring up long-dormant tensions in the surrounding Montana communities;attorneys for a Border Patrol agent who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Mexico seek to show video clips outlining the risks routinely faced by agents as part of his upcoming trial;new research shows that the mass die-off of dinosaurs and many other species also sparked an explosion of new frog breeds – a surprising relationship that reinforces the theory that mass extinctions can lead to surges of evolutionary activity, and more.

1.) In National news President Trump’s order to review the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument is stirring up long-dormant tensions in the surrounding Montana communities.

2.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced its draft recovery plan for the Mexican wolf, but environmentalists say it is more about politics than saving the wolves.

3.) Attorneys for a Border Patrol agent who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Mexico seek to show video clips outlining the risks routinely faced by agents as part of his upcoming trial.

4.) The U.S. Department of Education was justified in using reported income of graduates as a measure of whether beauty school students qualified for federal financial aid, but made it too arbitrarily difficult for the schools to challenge its determinations, a federal judge ruled.

5.) On the Regional front, and just ahead of the Fourth of July, a federal judge ruled that Iowa cities can regulate where in town fireworks are sold, but cannot ban sales from tents or require city permits and additional insurance coverage for retailers.

6.) The Texas Supreme Court ruled that the spouses of gay and lesbian public employees are not necessarily entitled to the same government-funded benefits that are provided to opposite-sex couples.

7.) In Entertainment news, two-time Oscar winner Dame Olivia de Havilland sued the FX cable channel and show runner Ryan Murphy, saying their miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan” invades her privacy and falsely depicts her as a “petty gossip.”

