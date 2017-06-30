Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Hawaii’s attorney general filing an emergency motion Thursday asking a federal judge to clarify the scope of an injunction he placed on President Donald Trump’s travel ban in March;drought continues to plague much of South Dakota, as ranchers struggle to feed their herds and government steps in to offer relief;new climate-change research predicts increased income inequality in the United States, with poor states in the Southeast and Midwest facing severe economic damage, while richer areas could stand to benefit, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

While activists and lawyers at the table at right offer help and information, Hanadi Al-Haj prays in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport as she waits for her Yemeni mother to arrive from Jordan via Istanbul, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1.) In National news Hawaii’s attorney general filed an emergency motion Thursday asking a federal judge to clarify the scope of an injunction he placed on President Donald Trump’s travel ban in March.

In this Nov. 20, 2016 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, meets with then President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

2.) President Donald Trump’s commission on election integrity rolled into motion this week, prompting vice chair of the commission, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, to send letters to all 50 states asking for extensive information on every registered American voter dating back to 2006.

3.) In Regional news a class of Maine residents who depend on public-assistance programs, worried that Maine Gov. Paul LePage will cause a state government shutdown Saturday,  have asked a federal judge to intervene in the budget-negotiating impasse.

4.) The Port of Portland violated the First Amendment when it barred an environmental group’s ad at the Portland airport: “Welcome to Oregon – Home of the Clearcut,” the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled.

A winter pasture in Bison, S.D., baled early to feed cattle.
[photo credit: Christopher Vondracek]

5.) Drought continues to plague much of South Dakota, as ranchers struggle to feed their herds and government steps in to offer relief.

6.) Conservation groups brought a federal complaint Thursday over the tide of raw sewage befouling New York City shorelines thanks to outdated sewer systems.

In this June 30, 2016 photo, Ken Faulk, left, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, with Betty Cockrum, president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, speaks during a news conference in Indianapolis.(Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

7.) A federal judge in Indiana issued an injunction against a new state law that would allow judges to alert the parents of minors seeking an abortion, even if the minor has been deemed mature enough by a court to make her own choice.

8.) In Research news new climate-change research predicts increased income inequality in the United States, with poor states in the Southeast and Midwest facing severe economic damage, while richer areas could stand to benefit.

%d bloggers like this: