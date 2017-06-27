Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate Republicans abruptly delaying the vote on their health care bill Tuesday until after the July 4 recess; President Donald Trump’s targeting of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the northwest Hawaiian Islands for national review has revives a longstanding debate;the National Marine Fisheries Service announced that seven of ten giant clam species petitioned for listing under the Endangered Species Act need further study, and more.

1.) In National news Senate Republicans abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill Tuesday until after the July 4 recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered the message to GOP senators at a private lunch attended by Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

2.) California Gov. Jerry Brown joined Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris on Tuesday to speak out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the U.S. Senate’s version of a new health care bill.

3.) President Donald Trump’s targeting of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the northwest Hawaiian Islands for national review has revived a lopsided debate between Native Hawaiians, senators, scientists and conservation groups in favor of the monument’s designation, and an activist fishery council mainly concerned with “maximizing longline yields.”

7.) In Science news researchers have discovered an ancient mass extinction event of large marine animals that was partially triggered by changes in the ocean that could endanger modern sea species.

8.) The National Marine Fisheries Service announced that seven of ten giant clam species petitioned for listing under the Endangered Species Act need further study.

