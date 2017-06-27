Nightly Brief
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
1.) In National news Senate Republicans abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill Tuesday until after the July 4 recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered the message to GOP senators at a private lunch attended by Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
2.) California Gov. Jerry Brown joined Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris on Tuesday to speak out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the U.S. Senate’s version of a new health care bill.
3.) President Donald Trump’s targeting of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the northwest Hawaiian Islands for national review has revived a lopsided debate between Native Hawaiians, senators, scientists and conservation groups in favor of the monument’s designation, and an activist fishery council mainly concerned with “maximizing longline yields.”
4.) In Regional news Joe Arpaio bragged to news media about enforcing federal immigration law while he was Maricopa County sheriff, even after a federal judge ordered him to stop, prosecutors said Monday as Arpaio’s trial began for criminal contempt of court.
5.) Meanwhile, on the International front, the European Commission slapped Google with a $2.7 billion fine Tuesday for breaching antitrust rules. The commission said its action was the result of a lengthy investigation, and that the tech giant abused its market dominance by favoring its shopping service in searches.
6.) The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to decide whether victims of a 1997 Hamas bombing can seize Iranian artifacts from the University of Chicago to satisfy a $71 million judgment.
7.) In Science news researchers have discovered an ancient mass extinction event of large marine animals that was partially triggered by changes in the ocean that could endanger modern sea species.